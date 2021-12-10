HBO Max Seeking Hudson Valley Males for Paid Roles

This is not the first article about a popular show looking to cast (and pay) Hudson Valley residents, but this time they’re looking for something very specific, and believe there are plenty of people here in the Hudson Valley that can fill the bill. So I'm helping to spread the word to local upcoming actors.

Hudson Valley Casting has put the word out that the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars Original Sin is looking for paid extras. This time around, they are hoping to find athletic males that are over the age of 18 but can pass as younger than 18. Are you a strong and young-looking adult male? If you are, it could earn you some extra spending money and maybe even a little fame.

You’ll need to be local to the Saugerties area and available this Monday, Dec. 13. You will also need to be available for Covid testing this Sunday, Dec. 12. You get paid $120 for the workday and you’ll receive a $60 stipend for the Covid test day. All in all, not a bad deal for the right person.

Interested and you pass all the requirements? Send an email to Hudson Valley Casting. You can also check out the Hudson Valley Casting website for details on this and other acting opportunities, tips on what you should know and have if you want to try your hand at acting, information about their voice-over production and services. Good luck, and maybe we’ll see you soon. On the screen, of course.

