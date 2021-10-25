Movie Filming in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh Looking for Extras

It's time to live out your dream and get yourself on the big screen.

We're looking at another year of several television and movie projects filming right here in the Hudson Valley. If you've always wanted to get into acting, why not start with a film that will be filmed all over the mid-Hudson region in places like Newburgh, Saugerties and Poughkeepsie?

Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew shared a casting call for a new movie in the works called "Pinball." They explain that the comedy will tell the story of "Roger Sharpe, the young midwesterner who overturned New York City's 35-year-old ban on pinball machines."

The project, which is directed by Austin and Meredith Bragg and produced by Choice Films, is looking for all types for different background actor roles. According to the casting call, they will be casting the following: "Cops, Parents, Lawyers, Press, GQ Magazine Workers, Male Models, and Kids at a Bowling Alley and Arcade (Ages 8 to 16)."

And here's the payment breakdown:

SAG Background Rate of $182/8

Covid Test Stipend is $100

Fitting Rate is $37.50 per hour and should take about an hour

If you're interested in applying to be one of the background actors you must submit your application on the HBG casting website. Hudson Valley Film Commission added that once you apply to check your junk email folder.

The casting call also adds the following:

Mandatory Zone A Production so everyone must show proof of vaccination prior to filming. All those who work will also need a Covid test prior to their fitting date and work date.

This isn't the only casting call recently in the Hudson Valley. The HBO Max Pretty Little Liars reboot is looking for extras in the Saugerties area.

