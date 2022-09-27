Casting Company Looking for Extras for Thriller in Saugerties, NY This October

Lights. Camera. Action! Production crews will be heading to Ulster County this fall and they're looking for extras.

Saugerties Native Filming Thriller in Hometown

Filmmaker Lucas Veltrie, who is from Saugerties according to IMDB, is working on a thriller that examines "the polarization in our country and its relationship to technology through multiple intersecting storylines that converge around a nationwide cyber-attack." Veltrie is set to film in the Saugerties area this October.

Cocca Casting is looking for a ton of extras to be in the film. According to the casting call posted on Facebook, they are looking for extras to film from October 16th through the 27th. Cocca Casting explains:

"Most scenes involve listening to a revolutionary figure’s speech, then dancing and celebrating afterwards. The final scene involves the party getting disrupted, the guests rushing to escape. "

For a full list of available roles, visit Cocca Casting on Facebook. While most of the roles are for background work, there are some speaking roles as well.

Hollywood on The Hudson This Holiday Season

Most recently, Netflix had been spotted in the New Paltz area. They were apparently working on Season 4 of the NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest. It's the drama's final season looking into the mysterious happenings around Flight 828. The final season of Manifest is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4th, 2022.

Dianna Canning Dianna Canning loading...

Later on November, 2 Hallmark holiday-made-for-tv movies will air that have Hudson Valley ties. 'A Holiday Spectacular' which was filmed in Hyde Park, Newburgh, Beacon, and Albany will air on November 27th. 'In Merry Measure' starring Hopewell Junction native Patti Murin will air on November 11th.

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here

Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season Take the tour of this Cemetery Schoolhouse Airbnb located in the Hudson City Cemetery, perfect for tourists looking to have an immersive Halloween experience.