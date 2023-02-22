Take a BTS Look at Poker Face Episode 7 Filmed in Beacon and Chester, NY

Have you been watching the latest hit on Peacock? You know the one that stars the Hudson Valley?

Poker Face spent most of the spring and summer of 2022 filming across the Hudson Valley. The Peacock show follows Natasha Lyonne's character Charlie who has an "extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying" according to IMDB. Charlie uses her special skills to solve strange crimes meeting some interesting characters along the way.

Back on January 26th Poker Face debuted on Peacock and everyone was trying to spot their favorite Hudson Valley location in the first few episodes. However, in last week's episode 7 it was easy to figure out where they filmed.

If you've ever been out to Chester, New York, you're probably familiar with The Castle Fun Center. The amusement park is stacked with rides, go-karts and inflatable park, laser tag, and a huge arcade. Turns out, it made the perfect filming location for Poker Face.

Take a look:



Not only was the Chester Fun Center front and center in episode 7, so was one of the newest additions to Main Street in Beacon, Happy Valley Arcade Bar. Take a look at a few screen-grabs Happy Valley shared on Instagram:

Have you watched Poker Face on Peacock? If so, what Hudson Valley landmarks have you seen? Let us know through the station's mobile app.

We may be seeing more of the Hudson Valley on the small screen. It looks like Poker Face just signed on for season 2 with Peacock. Where should they film if they return to shoot in the Mid-Hudson region?

Check out a little behind-the-scenes look at Poker Face filming in Chester at The Castle Fun Center below:

