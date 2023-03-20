Law & Order SVU Transforms Popular Lower Hudson Valley Cafe Into Lobster Shack

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been recently filming in Rockland County.

Law & Order: SVU was the first spinoff of the NBC American crime drama television series Law & Order, starring Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson as officers with the Special Victims Unit, having previously worked with a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department.

The show follows the style of the original Law & Order in that some episodes are loosely based on real crimes that have received media attention.

Series Filming in Rockland County

Law & Order: SVU has been in the Hudson Valley area this month, with Detective Olivia Benson apparently on the scene in Nyack, NY. The series was reportedly filming in the Village of Nyack on Friday, March 10 and Monday, March 13. The Hudson Valley is no stranger to the Law & Order crew, as Elliot Stabler himself was spotted, hanging out in Newburgh a couple years back.

Ramona's Cafe is a popular eatery that opened in West Nyack in 2017. They took to social media this past week and posted on their Facebook page about Law & Order SVU filming at their spot. They transformed the cafe into Betsy's Lobster Shack that will reportedly be airing in an episode of SVU on April 27 on NBC.

So be on the lookout off Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson. You never know when they'll be on the case here in the Hudson Valley.