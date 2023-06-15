Waterfront Cabin Snapped Up in Saugerties New York

Waterfront Cabin Snapped Up in Saugerties New York

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Keller Williams Realty HV North / Sara Nelson AGY / Zillow

When I first saw this cabin on the Esopus Creek being offered for sale just over a month ago I thought cute place and even though it was small it seemed to have so much to offer.

Fast forward to me looking at it again only to see that an early June price cut has most likely resulted in this Saugerties, New York gem being snapped up by an eager creekside dweller. Not everyone would want to live just a few yards from the banks of the Esopus Creek but I can think of many who would.

Cottage on the Esopus Creek For Sale in Saugerties, New York

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Keller Williams Realty HV North / Sara Nelson AGY / Zillow
loading...

The cabin is well-maintained and if you are looking for a weekend retreat in the Hudson Valley a place like this is perfect. The good news for whoever bought it is that they also have the opportunity to expand. With 150 feet of waterfront and over an acre of land the little cabin could be the starter for a family compound full of creekside adventures.

SEE Also: House and Cabin for Sale on Sturgeon Pool in Rifton, New York

The dead-end road definitely could have been a selling point not to mention the opportunity to fish, swim, canoe, and kayak right in your own backyard. And as you might expect this cabin/cottage has also already been renovated. The previous owners used it as a vacation rental with 5-star reviews.

Get our free mobile app

Too Good To Last - Tiny House / Cabin in Saugerties, New York

100 Year Old Saugerties Cabin on the Esopus Creek

Barely listed for a month it appears that this creekside gem in Saugerties, New York may be already snatched up. At only 638 square feet you would expect it to go so fast but it looks like 126 Glenerie Road has a sale pending. No wonder why, it is adorable and a perfect Hudson Valley waterfront getaway.
Filed Under: Hudson Valley Real Estate, Saugerties New York
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post