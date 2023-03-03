‘This Is Us’ Star Spends Cozy Weekend With the Family in Accord, NY

Over the last few years, the Hudson Valley has become an escape for celebrities looking to get away from the limelight.

Ulster County is now one of the top destinations for some of our favorite celebrities. Who could forget the spicy Ulster County tryst between GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes? The two were busted cheating on their significant others near Minnewaska back in November.

Thankfully, the latest celebrity sighting in Ulster is definitely more family-friendly.

Mandy Moore Visits Accord, New York

Mandy Moore, who starred as Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, and her adorable family trekked out to Accord, New York for an "impromptu weekend." The actress shared a series of photos of her family enjoying a cozy weekend at the INNIS Hotel.

Bacon and snow!? Doesn't get much better than that.

INNIS has 28 sleek, minimalist cabins on their 220-acre property as well as a golf course and restaurant. The Accord hotel made The 2022 Condé Nast Traveler’s Hotlist. Needless to say, this Ulster gem is quickly becoming a top destination.

"This is Us" Hudson Valley Ties

This isn't the first time a star from the NBC family drama has visited the area. In July of 2021, Chrissy Metz who played Kate Pearson (Mandy Moore played her mom!) was in the Ulster County area working on a project and shared a cute little find while driving around Saugerties.

Moore and Metz ended their run on "This Is Us" when the show ended back in May of 2022. However, since then Moore has been busy bringing 2 babies into the world and working on projects like Doctor Death which is currently streaming on Peacock.

I guess you could add INNIS in Accord to our list of Hudson Valley locations to visit if you want to run into a celebrity. Check out the full list below:

