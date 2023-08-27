‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Villain Coming to Orange County

If you have ever watched the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' you will definitely recognize this person who is coming to the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

I'm owning up to it right away, I am a HUGE fan of the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' on the Bravo network. I have watched it for years, followed the people on it religiously and always enjoy seeing their fashion choices. Something about the Jersey women has always been extra entertaining and whether you like them or not they are always bringing the drama and entertainment.

By the way, I have been and will forever be #TeamMelissaGorga. A familiar face from the show is going to be making her way into the Hudson Valley.

What reality television personality is coming to the Hudson Valley?

Oh boy, there's a lot that comes with her. Kim DePaola owns Posche by Kim D and it's an upscale clothing store that opened up in 2007.

Kim D was never an official 'Housewive, but she was right in the middle of the horrendous family feud (that is still going on by the way) with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice. Some major blowouts always seemed to happen during Kim's infamous Porsche fashion shows and each year it seemed to get more drastic. Well, now she's heading our way.

Where will a reality television star be in the Hudson Valley?

It was recently announced that Kim will be making an appearance at a place called Barrel 28 Restaurant in Florida, NY. The event is called the Martini & Meatball Night and for $30 you can meet Kim D, take a picture with her and your ticket will include your first martini.

Reservations are needed for the event and the $30 entrance fee can only be paid in cash and cannot be purchased online.

Whether you're a fan or not it is a cool chance to meet someone who has been on a reality show. Let us know how it is if you go and check it out. Have fun.

I'll keep the conversation of cool things in the Hudson Valley going, here's a cool attraction to check out and how to be your own landlord:

3 Immersive Wizard of Oz Attractions in New York Even though time has passed, The Wizard of Oz movie lives on through musicals and plays, museums and hotels. Fast forward to 2023, there are places within New York state that Oz lovers can soak up the information, excitement and memories of this 1939 movie.

Here Are 3 Wizard Of Oz Attractions That You Must See In New York