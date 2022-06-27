Casting Grandfathers for Hudson Valley Film, “Theater Camp”

How would you like to see your grandfather up on the big screen? Well, you may be able to help him get an awesome role in a movie that is filming in the area!

Theater Camp Needs Grandfathers

We have been letting the Hudson Valley know that there have been background acting opportunities for child actors and parents for the feature film Theater Camp, which has been filming in the Hudson Valley in towns and cities such as Newburgh, Warwick, and Goshen. Now, there is a special call seeking grandfathers. HBG Casting is looking to cast someone in the role of "Darla's Grandfather" for "June 28th." This is not just a background role this time, this is a featured role.

Get our free mobile app

Theater Camp is based on a 2020 short film of the same name starring Ben Platt. The new musical comedy was written by Platt with Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Nick Lieberman. Platt, Gordon, and Galvin are also set to star in the film, along with comedian and actress Amy Sedaris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt)

How to Apply

Use this link for HBG Casting to sign-up. Once you create your account, log in and look under OPEN EVENTS, then choose "June 28/Theater Camp Starring Ben Platt," and click on the DETAILS button. Next, go to TALENT SIGNUP STATUS and mark yourself as CONFIRM or REJECT.

It is free to be in the database, but you must fill out your profile in order to be considered. For reference, "non-active" just means free, so do not fear that you are missing out on anything.

You can watch the original Theater Camp below, but don't worry, the new film will have plenty of new laughs and surprises.

$25 Million Astor-Delano Mansion for Sale Check out the massive riverside property in Dutchess County

This Literal Castle for Sale has a Lagoon, Infinity Pool, and FOUR Kitchens Live like royalty in this lakeside castle in Orange County, NY