‘Retirement Home Resident’ Extras Needed For Filming in Newburgh, NY

Cameras are rolling in the Hudson Valley and they need faces to put in front of them.

Another streaming service has been calling the Hudson Valley home for the last few weeks and filming all around town. Poker Face, a Peacock production, has set up production in Newburgh and is filming mostly in Orange and Dutchess counties, according to Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The show, which stars Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Adrien Brody, is looking for extras, but there are some specifics.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission shares in an email that the Peacock show is looking for the following:

Men and Women between the ages of 50 to 70 "to portray Dinner Theater Patrons." These extras will be needed June 17th through June 23rd.

Men and Women 60+ "to portray retirement home residents." Extras will be needed for filming from June 23rd to July 9th.

If you're interested in being cast as an extra send an email to pokerface@gwcnyc.com. The subject line should read "Hudson Valley Dinner Theatergoer" or "Hudson Valley Retirement Home Resident." To be considered for the role the following information must be in the email:

First and Last Name

Phone Number

Whether your Non-Union or SAG-AFTRA

A current non-professional photo (selfies are fine).

Back in 2021, Variety reported that Poker Face received a 10-episode order and while there was no plot given at the time (they said the plot is being kept under wraps...), Variety explained Poker Face is a "one-hour mystery series."

According to Wikipedia, Poker Face creator Rian Johnson said the series will be a character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery drama.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County