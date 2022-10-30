Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air

Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment.

Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier this week on social media. Hard cider fans can enjoy Angry Orchard 1,200 feet in the sky at Orchard in The Sky at One World Observatory in New York City.

In an Instagram post Angry Orchard writes:

we’ve completely taken over a section of the Observatory Deck at @oneworldnyc and brought our 60-acre Orchard to Manhattan. Enjoy our national favorites and Cider House exclusive ciders at One Sip and even book a cider pairing experience at @onedinenyc with @chefrvince

You can book your Orchard in the Sky online and reserve your spot on the Open Table website. There are several ticket options to choose from a sweet treat experience to the Angry Orchard experience, but every single one comes with delicious hard cider and breathtaking views of New York City.

Unfortunately, the Orchard in the Sky will only be around for a limited time. On Instagram, Angry Orchard responded to a comment asking if the hard cider bar would be permanent at One World Observatory and they wrote:

this installation is up through the second week of November!

Fall is the best time of year to enjoy Angry Orchard, so why not take a little road trip down to the city and make it a memorable one?

