Guy Fieri’s ‘Best’ Restaurants In New York State
Over the years stars from the Food Network, like mega-star Guy Fieri, have visited many restaurants across New York. We've learned his favorites.
Fieri named the Best New York Restaurants in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Guy Fieri's Best New York Restaurants
"Guy has visited lots of killer joints in New York and we've rounded up some of the best bites in the Big Apple," the episode synopsis states.
Fieri visited the following eateries:
Brooklyn
- Pies 'n' Thighs
- The Smoke Joint
Queens
- Ben's Best Deli
New York City
- John's of 12th Street
- Defonte's Sandwich Shop
- The Redhead
Note: Sadly it appears a few of the above-mentioned eatery's have closed. However, the restaurant named the best that was visited by Guy remains open and sound amazing!
Best New York Eater Visited By Guy Fieri
The website Mashed recently named The Best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant In Every State
The authors are quick to point out that the restaurants chosen in each state are "based on the opinions of the Mashed editorial team. They have not been selected by Guy Fieri."
Pies 'n' Thighs In Brooklyn Named New York's Best
Pies 'n' Thighs in Brooklyn was named by Mashed the best eatery visited by Fieri in New York State.
Mashed says it was harder to choose New York's best than compared most of the country. The website selected Pies 'n' Thighs because many publications said the Brooklyn eatery makes the best chicken and apple pie in the nation as well as the best donuts and biscuits in New York.
More About Pies-n-Thighs
Pies 'n' Thighs can be found at 166 S 4th Street in Brooklyn.
Fried chicken headlines a menu full of Southern specialties made from scratch.
"The three innovative female chefs that run this Brooklyn establishment are pumping out classic American cuisine with a Southern spin. Guy loved the savory buckwheat waffles and fried chicken, which were light and crisp. He also devoured the addictive Pecan Crunch Donut coated with homemade toffee," the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website writes about Pies 'n' Thighs. "Special Dishes: Chicken and Waffles, Pecan Crunch Donut, Pulled Pork Sandwich."
Guy first went to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during season 16. He raved about the "Southern-inspired spot crankin' out fried chicken and waffles, a spicy pulled pork sandwich and a daily donut to die for."
Fieri returned to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during Season 34 to cook up a menu of chicken and biscuits.