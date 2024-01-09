Guy Fieri’s ‘Best’ Restaurants In New York State

Over the years stars from the Food Network, like mega-star Guy Fieri, have visited many restaurants across New York. We've learned his favorites.

Fieri named the Best New York Restaurants in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Guy Fieri's Best New York Restaurants

"Guy has visited lots of killer joints in New York and we've rounded up some of the best bites in the Big Apple," the episode synopsis states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Fieri visited the following eateries:

Brooklyn

Google Google loading...

Pies 'n' Thighs

The Smoke Joint

Queens

Ben's Best Deli

New York City

Google Google loading...

John's of 12th Street

Defonte's Sandwich Shop

The Redhead

Note: Sadly it appears a few of the above-mentioned eatery's have closed. However, the restaurant named the best that was visited by Guy remains open and sound amazing!

Best New York Eater Visited By Guy Fieri

The website Mashed recently named The Best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant In Every State

The authors are quick to point out that the restaurants chosen in each state are "based on the opinions of the Mashed editorial team. They have not been selected by Guy Fieri."

Pies 'n' Thighs In Brooklyn Named New York's Best

Google Google loading...

Pies 'n' Thighs in Brooklyn was named by Mashed the best eatery visited by Fieri in New York State.

Mashed says it was harder to choose New York's best than compared most of the country. The website selected Pies 'n' Thighs because many publications said the Brooklyn eatery makes the best chicken and apple pie in the nation as well as the best donuts and biscuits in New York.

More About Pies-n-Thighs

Pies 'n' Thighs can be found at 166 S 4th Street in Brooklyn.

Google Google loading...

Fried chicken headlines a menu full of Southern specialties made from scratch.

"The three innovative female chefs that run this Brooklyn establishment are pumping out classic American cuisine with a Southern spin. Guy loved the savory buckwheat waffles and fried chicken, which were light and crisp. He also devoured the addictive Pecan Crunch Donut coated with homemade toffee," the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website writes about Pies 'n' Thighs. "Special Dishes: Chicken and Waffles, Pecan Crunch Donut, Pulled Pork Sandwich."

Guy first went to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during season 16. He raved about the "Southern-inspired spot crankin' out fried chicken and waffles, a spicy pulled pork sandwich and a daily donut to die for."

Fieri returned to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during Season 34 to cook up a menu of chicken and biscuits.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.