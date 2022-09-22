Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley.

Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Newburgh Man Sentenced For Daytime Shooting

“I hope that the sentence of more than two decades that was imposed on this defendant serves to deter others tempted to engage in gunplay on our streets,” Hoovler said. “Offenders in these types of cases need to be identified, charged, convicted and sentenced to long prison terms to make ensure that our community is safe for us all.

Newburgh Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder

The shootout occurred on Williams Street in the middle of the day in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021.

On June 22, 2022, Stackhouse was convicted after a bench trial in the Orange County Court on all charges against him including attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment.

The man that Stackhouse was convicted of shooting 22-year-old Joshua Hendrick of Newburgh previously pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the daytime shootout.

Shooting in City of Newburgh, New York

It is alleged that Stackhouse approached Hendrick on Williams Street, pulled out a firearm, and fired at Hendrick, striking Hendrick in the torso and leg.

Hendrick pulled out a firearm and returned fire at Stackhouse as Stackhouse ran down the street. Another individual was shot in the shoulder during this incident.

Stackhouse fled the scene and was not located or apprehended for months, with the assistance of the United States Marshall Fugitive.

“The gun violence in the City of Newburgh, has now stretched to the daytime hours when people in the community were walking down the street, going to work or speaking with their neighbors," Hoovler said. I am proud to have partnered with the City of Newburgh Police Department, and our other law enforcement partners, in the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, but there is still more to do."

