New York Grocery Prices Set To Skyrocket Due To Crisis

Americans could soon see more than just gas prices rising as a result of the Iran war.

Experts say New Yorkers will be paying more than just for gas if the Iran war continues.

Gas Prices Up Over $1 Per Gallon

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The pain at the pump is going from bad to worse for drivers across the Empire State.

As of Monday morning, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel in New York is $4.07.

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That's up 14 cents in the past week and a $1.07 since the conflict in Iran began. It's also 94 cents more than what New Yorkers paid this time one year ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is currently $4.11

Groceries and Other Consumer Goods Could Increase

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Experts now warn that the price of groceries and other consumer goods could increase.

Diesel prices are also surging, and economists warn that this could have a trickle-down effect on the price of groceries and other consumer goods.

Diesel is used by trucks and freight trains transporting goods to market.

Iran's current stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz has also slowed the delivery of the key components used to produce fertilizer.

Fertilizer prices have surged up to 25 percent because about a third of global traded fertilizer passes through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to higher costs for produce, meat, and dairy.

Aluminum shortages from the Gulf are driving up the cost of food packaging.

Aviation and Travel Hikes:

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Jet fuel prices have more than doubled, leading to airline capacity reductions, higher ticket prices, and potential flight cancellations, experts say.

Some airlines are looking to offset costs by increasing the price for a checked bag.

Some shipping companies like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx are introducing or raising fuel surcharges for some.

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