New York Governor Wants Investigation In Cornell University Rape Case

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is weighing in on an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University.

Because hundreds of Hudson Valley residents attend the Ivy League school each year, this story continues to resonate with the region.

Hochul Calls Allegations Horrifying

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Hochul says Jane Doe's allegations are "horrifying" and raise serious questions about Cornell's campus culture. The civil lawsuit filed in New York is drawing national outrage over how Cornell University handled a sexual assault case involving seven members of its Chi Phi fraternity.

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"The allegations in this case are nothing short of horrifying. For any student to come forward after an experience like this takes extraordinary courage. No student should ever be left wondering whether the institutions meant to protect them will listen and act," Hochul stated.

The victim claims in her lawsuit against the Chi Phi fraternity and the Ivy League school, that she was drugged with ketamine, incapacitated and sexually assaulted for hours by seven frat members who Snapchatted other brothers to join in.

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Cornell's internal investigation resulted in only two students' getting expelled. The remaining five accused students received lesser punishments, and no criminal charges were ever filed.

Cornell Rape Case Reopened

After news of the civil lawsuit broke, the Tompkins County DA reopened the case. Cornell says it supports that.

The Tompkins County District Attorney said his office plans to resend the case to a grand jury, after the civil lawsuit brought up allegations he calls "dramatically different" than the woman's statement to police two years ago.

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A former student identified as Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and assaulted by seven fraternity members in October 2024. The seven men named in the civil complaint have denied the allegations.

Cornell says it investigated in accordance with federal law and has since created a task force on campus sexual assault, adding Chi Phi was booted off campus and several members expelled or suspended

Hochul Wants Outside Independent Counsel

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Governor Hochul is calling for an outside independent counsel to investigate the University's initial response.

“I support the district attorney’s decision to reopen the criminal investigation. But there are also serious questions about Cornell’s campus culture and its systems for prevention, reporting, and response. That is why I am calling for outside counsel to conduct a transparent, independent review of the university’s response to determine whether Cornell met every obligation to protect its students and pursue justice," Hochul stated.

The seven men named in the civil complaint have denied the allegations.

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