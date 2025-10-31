State Of Emergency Declared As Crisis Escalates In New York

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across all of New York State.

She also announced new actions in response to the ongoing federal shutdown that will strip food assistance from over three million New Yorkers, starting Saturday, Nov. 1.

Gov. Hochul says she’s not waiting for Washington to act. That's why she declared a state of emergency as the federal government shutdown drags on, halting essential food assistance payments that more than three million New Yorkers depend on to feed their families.

Hochul declaring the state of emergency allows her to take "additional action as needed," as the Trump White House "refuses to release federal contingency funding."

“The Trump Administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis and hurting our grocers, bodegas, and farmers along the way,” Hochul said.

$65 Million in New State Funds for Emergency Food Assistance, Providing 40 Million Meals to New Yorkers

Hochul is adding another $65 million in emergency food funding, bringing the state’s total response to $106 million. The money will go toward food banks, pantries, and community programs trying to keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Unlike Washington Republicans, I won’t sit idly by as families struggle to put food on the table. Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency and am committing additional state funds for emergency food assistance to ensure New Yorkers don’t go hungry. Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have the power to stop this crisis — millions of families depend on it," Hochul stated.

Double-Digit Spikes In Food Pantry Visits

The New York Common Pantry reports double-digit spikes in visits, with lines growing longer by the week. Many food banks say they’re already running low on supplies and bracing for even more demand once SNAP payments stop.

In response, Empire State Service and SUNY Corps members are being deployed across the state to help distribute food and support overwhelmed facilities. The state also launched a new website connecting residents to nearby food resources, pantries, and emergency meal programs.

The emergency declaration will remain in effect as long as the shutdown continues, officials say.

