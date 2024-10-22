Giant Hudson Valley Toy & Collector Show Moves To Bigger Venue

The biggest toy and collector show in the Hudson Valley has been such a success the next show is moving to a much bigger venue.

In May 2021, Newburgh resident Angelo Canallo, along with Kevin Walsh, Anthony Rivera and Jimmie Hatcher held the first Hudson Valley toys and collectors show in over 10 years.

The show was originally scheduled for November of 2020, but organizers had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at the now closed Showtime Cinemas in Newburgh.

Hudson Valley Toy & Collector Show continues

The show continues to be a success and next month will be the 8th Hudson Valley Toy & Collector Show,

"At over 150 tables this will be the largest show of this kind in this area. It's a show focused on toys and collectibles. Vintage, Modern, 80's, comics, cards. It has it all for the pop culture collector," Canallo told Hudson Valley Post.

Because of the show's success organizers had changed venues and towns, moving from Newburgh to nearby New Windsor.

Hudson Valley Toy & Collector Show Moves From Newburgh To New Windsor

The 8th show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. Originally, the show was planned for the Newburgh Inn on Route 17K, but these toy shows have become so popular that organizers had to change the venue to The Meadowbrook on Meadowbrook Road in New Windsor.

"We've outgrown the last location," Canallo said. "All leading to an unfortunate decision to have to move out of Newburgh. But a town away in New Windsor wasn't a bad compromise considering the size of the new location. The Meadowbrook provides something fans of the show have been asking for since day one. More Space! And with that comes more vendors!"

The venue has "two massive rooms connected" which means attendees don't have to deal with a hallway and "smaller rooms."

How Much Do Tickets Cost

Tickets cost $5 and kids under the age of 12 are free.

"If you just bring 20 dollars to this show you'll be able to enter, get a free raffle ticket. And buy something from your childhood that can possibly unlock a memory you forgot you had," Canallo adds. " Join us again for another gathering of the best in pop culture and nostalgia all in one place."

