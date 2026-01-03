Giant Gas Station Operator In New York State Closing 1,000 Locations

Hudson Valley Post 2025 Year In Review: Here is our 7th most viewed story of 2025.

New Yorkers may have to find a new place to fill up their tank. One of the state's three biggest gas station chains confirmed massive closures.

According to ScrapeHero, Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell are the biggest gas stations in the Empire State.

Can you guess which gas station chain has the most locations in the Empire State?

Exxon, BP, Shell Are New York's Biggest Gas Station Chains

BP and Shell round out New York's three biggest gas station chains. Below are the number of locations and how many hometowns each are located in:

Shell Closing 1,000 Locations

Focus On Rising Petrol Pump Prices Getty Images loading...

In 2024, Shell, New York's third biggest gas station chain, confirmed plans to close 1,000 locations. 500 were set to close in 2024 and the other 500 in 2025.

Locations weren't announced.

Reason For Massive Shell Closures

Shell officials believe the demand for gas will continue to decrease, especially in the 2030s, due to the rise in the popularity of hybrid or electric vehicles.

Eco-Conscious Cars: States with the Most Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Shutterstock loading...

Shell hopes to sell closed locations and use the money to upgrade its network with low-carbon energy solutions

Shell purchased Volta, a charging company in 2023.

