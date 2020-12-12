Get Ready For Winter Storms Now, What to Do Before Snow

Just because there isn't a major snow storm in the forecast doesn't mean that you shouldn't think about this now. Are you ready for the snow? Ok, are we every really ready for snow?

Do you remember a few years ago when all of New York State was out of salt? Here are a few recommendations that you might want to think about now from Central Hudson, to help you "weather" the snow storm, when it does hit the Hudson Valley;

PREPAREDNESS TIPS FROM CENTRAL HUDSON

Keep a flashlight and fresh batteries handy. Also, every once in awhile, check the flashlight to make sure it still works. If you rely on electricity to operate a well pump, fill your bathtub for an extra water reserve. Ensure adequate supplies of prescription medicine and other necessities. Fully charge your cell phone. Consider getting a rechargeable battery pack that you can use when the charge in your cellphone runs out. Fuel up your cars. If you have a gas can, fill it up as well, just to have some extra available and store in a well ventilated area, like a garage. The gas will be 'good' for one year from when you put it in the container. Have a plan to check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Stock water and non-perishable foods that require no refrigeration or cooking. Remember to check the food stash every few months. Look at the expiration dates to make sure that you are not hanging on to any expired foods. This will also allow you to see if any family members or mice have helped themselves to any of your stored food items.

It is also a good idea to make sure you have a battery powered or hand crank radio, extra food for your pets, a 3 day supply of water, and salt or kitty litter to help with ice and slippery areas. Keeping a blanket, shovel and a few energy bars or snack bars in the car can also come in handy during an emergency.

Here are the phone numbers for utility companies:

Central Hudson, 845-452-2700

Orange & Rockland, 1-877-434-4100

NYSEG (845) 292-2434

Stay safe this winter!