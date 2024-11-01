Genius New York Kid Creates Massive School Break For Classmates

Around one million New York students are gaining many extra days off and it's thanks to a hero classmate.

Now some New York students are gaining an unexpected extra day off during the upcoming winter break.

New York City Schools Scheduled For Class On Dec. 23

Back in May, a young boy named Isaac, (now a hero to his classmates) started a Change.Org petition because he felt the academic calendar for the 2024-2025 school year didn't "make sense."

The 7th grader from Brooklyn had a great point, New York City public schools were scheduled to go to school on Monday, Dec. 23, before going on break for the holidays. Meaning students would have a very rare, one-day week.

"I love to think about calendars and I noticed a problem: Winter Break is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, which means we will have a one-day week before the break," Isaac wrote.

Many other school districts across New York State won't be in session on Dec. 23, like in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Wappingers.

Attendance Expected To Be Very Low

Isaac assumed attendance on Dec. 23 would be very low.

"Attendance will be very low that day. Kids whose families have travel plans will have to change their plans or be marked absent. Kids and teachers will feel annoyed, and kids won’t get to learn anything," Isaac adds in his letter.

He suggested adding one day to the school year to give everyone Dec. 23 off, creating a longer winter break.

New York City Gives Students Extended Winter Break, Thanks To Student

On Wednesday, New York City Public Schools confirmed Isaac got his wish.

"Schools will now be closed on Monday, December 23, 2024, extending Winter Recess for NYC Public Schools through January 1, 2025," New York City Public Schools wrote on Facebook. Shoutout to Isaac, the middle-schooler who helped make this a reality!"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Isaac during school to tell him the good news. The phone call was on speaker, so all his classmates could learn Isaac gave them all the extra day off!

Adams said he took Isaac's idea seriously and hopes this decision shows that student's voices matter.

