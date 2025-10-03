These Lawn Mowers Could Be Banned Across New York State

Michael Smith on Unsplash/Canva

Some lawn mowers and leaf blowers could soon be banned in New York.

If some New York State lawmakers get their wish, it's going to get a lot quieter across the state.

Silence Of The Lawns

Unsplash/ Daniel Watson
LawnStarter reached out to Hudson Valley Post after the company looked into how noise ordinances, gas equipment bans, and robot mowers are changing yard care practice, calling it the "silence of the lawns."

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

As of this writing, more than 200 of the 500 largest U.S. metro areas have a noise ban or ordinance that limits hours when loud equipment like leaf blowers and mowers can be operated, including several in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Wants You To Change To Electric-Powered Landscaping

Michael Smith on Unsplash
There's a bill in New York State to establish incentives for electric-powered landscaping. A major reason, pollution.

Commercial gas-powered leaf blowers can produce pollution equivalent to driving a car 1,100 miles.

"This carbon footprint is on par with a road trip from New York City to Orlando or from Los Angeles to Denver," LawnStarter told Hudson Valley Post.

The bill in New York would create an electric landscaping equipment rebate program. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and reduce noise pollution.

Michael Smith on Unsplash
Lawmakers say this also promotes quieter, zero-emission landscaping equipment.

The bill passed the New York Senate and is on the Assembly calendar for a vote.

