Future Of Vacant Part City Buildings In New York Leaked

Late last year Party City shocked with news that all stores were closed. We now learned what is likely coming to those vacant buildings in New York.

Party City filed for bankruptcy in January 2023. The company then exited bankruptcy in September 2023.

Party City Closings All Stores

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Then in December 2024, Party City shocked customers by announcing it would close all of its stores, including those in New York State.

"That is without question the most difficult message that I've ever had to deliver,' Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees while announcing the closures.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Over 40 Party City Locations In New York Remain Vacant

Party City To Close 45 Stores As Global Helium Shortage Continues Getty Images loading...

At the time there were over 40 locations in New York State. All have closed.

Now, we are starting to learn what might replace Party City across the Empire State.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

What's Replacing Party City In New York State?

Locations leases were auctioned off last week and the names of the top bidders were just released in a court filing, The Hill reports.

Dollar Tree Most Common Top Bidder

Dollar Tree To Acquire Family Dollar Stores For $8.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

The top bidder Dollar Tree, won the majority of the former Party City locations. Dollar Tree also has Family Dollar.

Five Below was the winning bidder for more than 40 leases.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

According to the report, other stores winning bids include:

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Burlington Coat Factory

Rack Room Shoes

La-Z-Boy

Cavender’s

Keep Reading:

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist