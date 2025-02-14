Future Of Vacant Part City Buildings In New York Leaked
Late last year Party City shocked with news that all stores were closed. We now learned what is likely coming to those vacant buildings in New York.
Party City filed for bankruptcy in January 2023. The company then exited bankruptcy in September 2023.
Party City Closings All Stores
Then in December 2024, Party City shocked customers by announcing it would close all of its stores, including those in New York State.
"That is without question the most difficult message that I've ever had to deliver,' Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees while announcing the closures.
Over 40 Party City Locations In New York Remain Vacant
At the time there were over 40 locations in New York State. All have closed.
Now, we are starting to learn what might replace Party City across the Empire State.
What's Replacing Party City In New York State?
Locations leases were auctioned off last week and the names of the top bidders were just released in a court filing, The Hill reports.
Dollar Tree Most Common Top Bidder
The top bidder Dollar Tree, won the majority of the former Party City locations. Dollar Tree also has Family Dollar.
Five Below was the winning bidder for more than 40 leases.
According to the report, other stores winning bids include:
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Burlington Coat Factory
Rack Room Shoes
La-Z-Boy
Cavender’s
