Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights.
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash.
Two Killed In High-Speed Crash In Westchester County, New York
The December 2021 high-speed crash killed two people.
Anthony Rose, 20, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide, and second-degree assault, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor for reckless driving and third-degree assault.
Two Killed On Cross County Parkway
On December 18, 2021, at approximately 5:23 a.m., Rose drove without a license and headlights off at speeds of over 100 MPH on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, officials say.
While driving at high speeds, Rose nearly hit one car, then hit a car and crashed head-on into a tree.
Two of his passengers were killed.
Two Killed In High-Speed Crash On Cross County Parkway
Noelina Pantaleon, 20, of Mount Vernon died at the scene. 19-year-old Harry Jonathan Hurst, also from Mount Vernon, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he remained with a traumatic brain injury until he died on March 7, 2022.
A third passenger, 20-year-old Nyaquae Henderson of Mount Vernon, was transported to the hospital and treated for a traumatic brain injury. Henderson is still undergoing rehabilitative treatment.
“The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people their lives and severely injured another. My Office remains committed to fully and thoroughly investigating vehicular fatalities and prosecuting drivers who jeopardize the safety of our roadways in Westchester County," Rocah said.