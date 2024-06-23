The Hudson Valley has been dealing with record high temperatures, air quality alerts, and a heat dome warning over the past several days. There have also been a few bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area.

On Saturday, June 22nd, reports indicate that a tornado even touched down north of the Hudson Valley in Herkimer County.

Just before 5pm on Sunday, June 23rd, news of incoming severe weather, including the potential for another possible tornado, this time for certain parts of Dutchess County began coming in.

Powerful Storm Sunday Afternoon Damages Local Park

News of the severe weather and potential tornado (for Eastern Dutchess County - Dover, Pawling, town of North East, etc.) came rather quickly Sunday afternoon, and a powerful, fast moving storm did in fact hit parts of the Hudson Valley, impacting some areas more than others. The Sunday afternoon storm had significant damage in parts of the Pleasant Valley area, leading to the closure of a popular park and lake.

Freedom Park & Freedom Lake, located in Pleasant Valley, are currently closed, and will remain so until further notice due to significant storm damage. A statement issued by the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation reads as follows:

A powerful and fast moving storm moved through Freedom Park in a matter of minutes late this afternoon leaving many downed trees and damage to our concession and camp buildings, as well as fencing. We have not been able to fully access the trails due to multiple downed trees to fully assess the extent of damage. Cleanup will begin tomorrow.

Parks & Recreation from LaGrange then shared that they've become quite skilled at 'cleaning up and putting things back together' after storms like this, as Mother Nature hasn't always been so kind to Freedom Park & Lake.

They went on to thank those who jumped into action, not only taking care of the park, but taking care of each other, and assured visitors they'd be back soon.

For additional photos from the Freedom Park & Lake June 23rd storm damage, click here, and we will continue to provide updates with any additional details or reopening information for Freedom Park & Lake.

