Heat Dome Warning For New York: Timeline & What Does This Mean?

A dangerous and potentially deadly heat dome is coming to New York State.

The year's first heat wave is headed for New York and the Hudson Valley this week.

Heat Wave Coming To New York State

Heat advisories are planned in anticipation of temperatures that are expected to be near 100 degrees for a number of days.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the high will be at 90 degrees on Monday and around 95 to 100 degrees through the weekend.

"Starting on Tuesday and lasting for about a week, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with an outside chance at 100 degrees — something that has only happened twice on record during the month of June in the Hudson Valley," Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll wrote on Facebook.

For many days this week, with the humidity, it’s going to feel like it is over 100 degrees, officials say.

"High humidity is also expected from Tuesday onward, reaching a peak from Friday through the weekend with the heat index ranging from 100 to 105 — levels that can be dangerous for sensitive groups," Noll adds.

Heat Dome Arriving For New York State

Forecasters say New York State will be under a "heat dome" which will be trapping the high-pressure system and high temperatures for about a week.

Heat domes trap hot air in place, which makes each day feel hotter than the last, CNN reports.

According to experts, the heat dome may set records for its intensity for this time of year.

Gov. Hochul Warns New Yorkers About Extreme Heat

Late last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for several days of extreme heat.

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over to stay cool and stay safe as heat and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said.

