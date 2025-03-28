Free Money? What New York’s Budget Means For Your Bank Account
Tax cuts, free money, and free meals are just a few ways New York State lawmakers hope to save you money.
Governor Kathy Hochul is continuing to push the affordability agenda she laid out during her State of the State address.
New York Gov Fights To Make New York State More Affordable
The governor made stops this week at schools and supermarkets in Upstate New York to highlight her plans to lower the cost of living for families.
Hochul's plans include providing free school meals for children, cutting middle class taxes to their lowest in 70 years, an "inflation rebate check" for about 9 million New Yorkers and increasing the child tax credit.
These initiatives are being negotiated as lawmakers work to pass a new state budget by April 1.
“The cost of living is too high and my Budget takes meaningful steps to put money back in the pockets of New York families,” Governor Hochul said. “I'm proposing a common-sense agenda that delivers real relief and lifts up middle-class families.”
Hochul Highlights 2025 State of the State Affordability Agenda
Hochul's Executive Budget proposes:
- Nearly $1 billion in tax relief to more than 8.3 million New Yorkers through a middle-class tax cut
- New York's first-ever Inflation Refund, delivering checks of up to $500 for families
- Increasing the Child Tax Credit to offer up to $1,000 for children ages 0-3 and $500 for children ages 4-16
