Frantic Search In New York For Missing Hudson Valley Child

A Hudson Valley mother is pleading for help as she continues to search for her daughter who disappeared about a week ago.

The child went missing from Dutchess County.

Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York

Kelly Nugent/FB Kelly Nugent/FB loading...

On Saturday, Kelly Nugent took to Facebook in hopes Hudson Valley residents could help find her 17-year-old daughter, Giana Minasi.

"Please help me," Nugent wrote on Facebook.

Related News: Missing Upstate New York Hiker Found On Route 9 With No Shoes, Shirt

Last week, a missing Upstate New York man was found a few days after he disappeared. But his shoes and shirt were missing. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Girl Goes Missing From Wappinger Falls, New York. Might Be In Poughkeepsie or Fishkill

Kelly Nugent/FB Kelly Nugent/FB loading...

Giana, 17, went missing this week from Wappinger Falls. Her mother says Giana has been reported to be with a girl "named Rebecca" adding the two might be in the Poughkeepsie or Fishkill area.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Police are looking for her and will take any tips on her aware about(s). Please call NYS Police 845-677-7300 please share and spread awareness," Nugent said.

Still Missing In Hudson Valley, New York

On Sunday, Nugent took to Facebook to confirm her daughter is still missing, despite some posts saying she was found.

Kelly Nugent/FB Kelly Nugent/FB loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Giana Minasi my daughter is still missing according to the police her mother and father. Someone is trying to say she is found she is not please keep looking for her any tips please call NYS Police 845-677-7300," Nugent wrote on Sunday.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Many children from the Hudson Valley and across New York remain missing. See if you can help by scrolling through our list below:

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."