Food Sold At New York State Supermarkets Are Making Many Sick
Health officials believe they figured out the source of an outbreak that's making people sick in New York State and neighboring states.
The CDC is warning of a salmonella outbreak throughout parts of the east coast.
Salmonella Outbreak In New York State
The CDC reports at 16 people have gotten sick from a salmonella outbreak in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, as of July 24.
At least five people have gotten sick in the Empire State. New Jersey leads the nation with nine sick people. However, officials believe the number in all four states is much higher than reported.
"Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. The true number of sick people in this outbreak is also likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella," the CDC states.
Salmonella Outbreak In New York State Linked To Ground Beef
Salmonella Outbreak In New York State Linked To Ground Beef Sold At ShopRite
The CDC is reminding all to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees and wash their hands after touching raw meats.
"Because ground beef can have germs like Salmonella in it, CDC always advises you to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F before eating it," the CDC states.