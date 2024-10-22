Food Expert: Popular New York Cereal Has Alarming Cancer Link

A popular breakfast company is under the hot seat, and thousands of protesters are demanding change.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a serious health recall linked to breakfast food sold across New York.

Breakfast Items Sold At Target, Walmart, New York Supermarkets May Kill

FDA FDA loading...

Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, and other major retailers across the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

EX-FDA Says Froot Loops Is Worst Cereal

Several States Seek Bans On Certain Snacks Foods And Cereals Due To Cancer Risks Getty Images loading...

Dr. Darin Detwiler, the former FDA "food chief," told the Daily Mail that Kellogg's Froot Loops is the worst breakfast cereal sold in the United States.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

According to Detwiler, the colorful rings in the popular cereal are "'heavily processed and contain high levels of added sugars, artificial dyes, and preservatives, which are linked to health concerns."

A recommended serving size, which Detwiler says is not enough to fill you up, contains almost half of a child's daily sugar allowance.

More concerning is the food dye Red 40, which gives some loops their neon red color. Red 40 has been linked to cancer.

Canva Canva loading...

Red 40 is banned in several European countries.

Many Protest Kellogg

Hundreds protested outside Kellogg's headquarters in Michigan, demanding the company stop using harmful additives in their breakfast cereals.

Keebler Foods Moving Jobs To Headquarters In Michigan Getty Images loading...

In 2015 the food giant promised to remove artificial ingredients and colors, such as Red 40 and Yellow 5 among others, from their products by 2018. The company removed the additives in some countries, but they remain in the U.S., according to ABC News.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Kellogg's says its products are safe to eat and all its ingredients meet FDA standards.



