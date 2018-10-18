Foliage Report: Hudson Valley Approaching Peak

An updated foliage report has been released that details where in the season the Hudson Valley is at.

I Love NY has released their weekly foliage report that shows more of the Hudson Valley approaching the peak of the foliage season. The further up the Hudson River Valley you go, the closer to peak you are.

For the weekend of October 19 through October 21, the Catskill region is expected to be in full peak season. According to I Love NY, spotters say it will be 100% color change and to expect colors of red, yellow, orange and burgundy. Columbia and Greene Counties will be at peak.

Dutchess County will be at about 50% to 70% color change the weekend of October 19 through October 21. You should see colors of orange, yellow and red leaves, along with some remaining green, according to I Love NY.

Orange County will not have as much color change this weekend as Dutchess County and the Catskills, with roughly 40% color change. Bear Mountain State Park will have a 35% color change and Westchester County will have 10% color change.