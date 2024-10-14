“Flurries, Frosty” Weather For In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Just after the Northern Lights dazzled New Yorkers, weather experts say to expect "flurries" and "frosty conditions."

Winter-like weather is returning to the Hudson Valley.

November Weather Returns To New York State, After Northern Lights

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

Days after the Northern Lights dazzled New Yorkers, November-like weather is returning to the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says to expect this week the region "will get a taste of November" weather.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

That's due to an "Arctic air mass" from Canada. Temps will barely get above 60 degrees on Monday and aren't expected to hit 60 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Canva Canva loading...

Flurries In Upstate New York, Frosty Conditions In Hudson Valley

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"This air mass will even bring flurries to the Northeast mountains on Wednesday and frosty conditions to the Hudson Valley on Thursday and Friday morning — at least," Noll states in his newsletter.

Canva Canva loading...

Lows all week will be in the 30s and the temperature might dip as low as 29 degrees on Thursday, Noll reports.

The weakest polar vortex in 40 years might be bad news for New Yorkers who hate the cold. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Noll is originally from Orange County. He just announced a new job with The Washington Post.

From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather. He's spent about nine years working as a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Weather experts believe it will snow more during these months than others this coming winter. CLICK HERE to find out when it's expected to snow more often.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Keep Reading:

See the dates below for when New Yorkers can expect frost and the first snowfall.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm