New York Flu Surge Has Doctors Warning This Winter Is Different
'Tis the season to get your flu shot. But this year's strain is outsmarting the vaccine, causing massive issues.
New Flu Strain Outsmarting Vaccine
Flu infectious disease experts have learned that a new flu strain is challenging the effectiveness of the flu shot, causing a spike in hospitalizations.
A mutated form of the influenza A strain H3N2 known as subclade K is causing a severe flu season in multiple countries across the world, including the U.K., Canada, and Japan.
This strain caused a terrible flu season in Australia, and now officials in the United States say it's driving up cases and hospitalizations here in America.
Doctors say it's too late to tweak the flu vaccine, but getting the shot will still reduce your risk of getting seriously ill.
Officials warn the flu can be deadly if you don't take the vaccine.
Flu Season Picking Up Full Steam In New York
This news is likely why flu season is in full swing in New York, earlier than normal.
New data from the CDC shows that nearly 5 million flu illnesses have been reported nationwide so far this season, with 49,000 flu-related hospitalizations and about 1,9000 deaths from the flu.
The CDC says New York City is showing the highest level of flu-like activity in the nation.
According to the CDC, the flu level in New York State is "high." The Empire State is the only state with a "high" designation.
The New York State Department of Health reported an 83 percent jump in flu cases during the week ending December 13, the most recent week on record.
As of this writing, 113,718 flu cases have been confirmed across New York State.
Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season