Flu Cases Hit 15-Year-High, Symptoms To Watch In New York

Flu cases have hit a 15-year-high. These are the symptoms and signs you should not ignore.

New data shows cases of the flu continue to skyrocket across the nation.

Flu Reaches 15-Year High

Canva Canva loading...

The latest data from the CDC shows the number of flu cases reached higher than during the peak of the 2009-2010 winter flu season.

Positive tests for the flu increased by nearly 32 percent in the past week, the CDC reports. Visits to providers for respiratory illnesses are up around 8 percent compared to last week, which is the highest since the swine flu outbreak 15 years ago.

Flu Symptoms You Should Not Ignore In New York

The CDC says you shouldn't ignore any of these flu-like symptoms.

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Below are some suggested remedies for the flu or COVID

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Flu Activity "Very High" In New York

CDC CDC loading...

Recent data from the CDC shows flu activity in over 40 states are "very high" or "high."

Flu activity is currently "very" high" in New York State

Cold & Flu Medicine Sold In New York Has "Foreign Material"

Last month, Hudson Valley Post learned cold and flu medicine sold at supermarkets have been recalled.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

How you can try and prevent getting sick?

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Over 24 Million Cases Of The Flu

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The CDC reports this flu season there have been 24 million cases of the flu, causing 310, 000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths.