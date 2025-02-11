Flu Cases Hit 15-Year-High, Symptoms To Watch In New York
Flu cases have hit a 15-year-high. These are the symptoms and signs you should not ignore.
New data shows cases of the flu continue to skyrocket across the nation.
Flu Reaches 15-Year High
The latest data from the CDC shows the number of flu cases reached higher than during the peak of the 2009-2010 winter flu season.
Positive tests for the flu increased by nearly 32 percent in the past week, the CDC reports. Visits to providers for respiratory illnesses are up around 8 percent compared to last week, which is the highest since the swine flu outbreak 15 years ago.
Flu Symptoms You Should Not Ignore In New York
The CDC says you shouldn't ignore any of these flu-like symptoms.
Flu Activity "Very High" In New York
Recent data from the CDC shows flu activity in over 40 states are "very high" or "high."
Flu activity is currently "very" high" in New York State
Over 24 Million Cases Of The Flu
The CDC reports this flu season there have been 24 million cases of the flu, causing 310, 000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths.