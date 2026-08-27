Most Of New York Bracing For Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley today. Forecasters are warning that heavy rain could cause serious problems.

Flood Watch Issued For The Entire Hudson Valley Today. Here's What You Need To Know

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If you have plans this afternoon, keep a close eye on the sky and know your route. Weather officials say the big concern is this afternoon and into tonight.

The National Weather Service out of Albany has issued a Flood Watch for Dutchess and Ulster Counties from noon today through this evening. Separately, NWS NYC issued a watch covering Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties, along with the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, running from this afternoon through tonight.

Up To 3 Inches Of Rain Could Fall

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Forecasters are expecting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to fire up this afternoon, capable of producing some serious downpours. Rainfall rates could hit 1 to 2 inches per hour in some spots, and certain areas could see up to 3 inches of total rainfall before it's all done.

That kind of intensity can cause flash flooding fast, especially in urban areas and anywhere with poor drainage. Rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas are all at risk of flooding. Some creeks and streams could rise out of their banks.

Do Not Drive Through Flooded Roads

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The most important thing to remember today: do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

"Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles. You don't know how deep the water is. Even when water recedes, the ground may be unstable," the National Weather Service tells Hudson Valley Post.

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Most flood deaths happen in vehicles, and you cannot tell how deep that water is just by looking at it. Never drive around barricades, and stay completely out of floodwaters. Even when water looks calm or starts to recede, it can hide downed power lines, sewage, sharp debris, chemicals, and animals.

How to Prepare for a Flood

6 Tips To Mininmize Damage From Flooding In New York