A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County.

Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue.

Minivan Crashes Into Hudson Valley House

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that a 31-year-old woman crashed into a residence early on November 24. Deputies say the 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan the woman was driving went into the home on State Route 213 and Old Post Road in Rifton. Officials say the woman from Ellenville was extricated by fire and EMS personnel.

There is no word as of yet on what lead to the crash, or if anyone in the home was injured. The Sheriff's office says the driver was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment of her injuries.

Vehicles Crash Into Buildings

Another vehicle crashed into a structure in the area just a few weeks ago.

Firefighters were called that afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment, and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department shared the dramatic pictures on their Facebook page, displayed below, which show the crash that happened around 3 PM. Firefighters said a Jeep had jumped the curb and eventually crashed through the wall of Pappous Greek Restaurant in Yorktown Heights.

Firefighters say there were no injuries, and that they evacuated the building, secured the vehicle, secured the building's utilities and checked the structural integrity of the building.