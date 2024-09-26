Breaking: Horrific Crash Causing Massive Delays In Hudson Valley, New York
A fiery "wrong-way" crash between a car and a tractor-trailer left at least one person reportedly dead and is causing delays during the morning commute.
A horrific scene is ongoing in Orange County, as of this writing.
Parts of Route 17 Closed In Orange County, New York
As of 5:30 a.m., all 6 lanes of Route 17 at Exit 122A - Fletcher Street (Goshen), near I-84, were closed due to a "crash investigation with fatalities," according to 511 NY.
Police have yet to comment, but reports say the accident may have been caused during a police chase, with a car going the wrong way on Route 17, eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Reported Wrong-Way Crash In Goshen, New York
Unconfirmed Fatal Accident In Orange County, New York
The accident forced police to close both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 17.
But reports from 511 NY and others say it's a "fatal crash" caused by a wrong-way driver.
New York State Police confirmed a "fatal crash." We are waiting on the police to provide more details.
This is a developing story. We will update you when more information is made available.
Update 6:30 a.m.: The accident has been cleared and all closed lanes have reopened.
Video from the scene can be seen below:
