Convicted Felon Arrested In New York After Not Being Allowed To Vote

The polls opened up on Tuesday, election day, in New York at 6 a.m.

Shortly after, an Upstate New York man was arrested.

State Police Investigate Alleged Threat At Polling Site

About 30 minutes after the polls opened in the Empire State, troopers responded to the Town of Fowler Offices, Little York Road in the town of Fowler.

Paul M. Lamson, 69, of Gouverneur, New York was rejected from the polling site around 6:30 a.m., police say.

Lamson "is a convicted felon," according to New York State Police.

"His status indicated he was not re-registered since being released from prison," New York State Police "He became irate and started making threatening remarks such as burning the place down and returning with a firearm.

Can A Convicted Felon Vote In New York?

In 2021, New York State past a law that restores the right to vote for a person convicted of a felony upon release from incarceration, regardless of if they are on parole or have a term of post-release supervision.

If a convicted felon is not incarcerated, they are eligible to register to vote.

However, the convicted felon must reregister to vote, according to New York State officials.

The following registration options should be made available to convicted felons at the time of their release from a correctional facility:

All should be offered the opportunity to register to vote at the time of your release

All should be offered assistance to fill out the voter registration form at that time

All may decline to register to vote at that time

If the person declines to register to vote at that time they should be given a voter registration form

Gouverneur, New York Man Arrested

Lamson fled the scene after making the alleged threatening remarks, police say.

State Police actively searched for the man. He was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat. He was arraigned in the Town of Gouverneur Court, where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

