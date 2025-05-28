FDA Warns New Yorkers About Severe Reaction to Allergy Meds
The FDA flagged a disturbing reaction linked to some of the most common allergy pills in New York. Experts say the issues are so severe it ruins quality of life.
The FDA says common allergy medicines are causing a head-scratching side-effect.
Allergy Meds Causing Severe Itching
The FDA is warning New Yorkers to stop long-term use of oral allergy medications Zyrtec and Xyzal because after long-term users "may experience rare but severe itching."
"The itching, also called pruritus, has been reported in patients who used these medicines daily, typically for at least a few months and often for years," the FDA states in its warning.
The allergy medications are available via prescription and over-the-counter.
Cases Rare, But Very Severe
According to the FDA, all who experienced "severe itching" didn't report any itching before starting the allergy meds.
Reported cases are rare, but patients say the itching is widespread. The FDA warns that the severe itching has "required medical intervention."
The FDA adds that many have described a significant impact on quality of life and ability to function.
"As a result, we are revising the prescription cetirizine and levocetirizine prescribing information to include a new warning about this risk. We will subsequently request that manufacturers add a warning about pruritus to the Drug Facts Label of the OTC versions.
