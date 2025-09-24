New Yorkers Told To Watch Out For More Radioactive Food

The FDA is warning New Yorkers about radioactive food that can cause cancer.

The FDA is warning about more radioactive shrimp.

New Yorkers Told To Watch Out For Radioactive Shrimp

Last month, the FDA issued a warning about Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at select Walmart stores.

Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions. Officials say "repeated low dose exposure" to this Cs-137 can increase your risk of cancer due to "damage to DNA within living cells of the body."

Customs officials alerted the FDA after detecting Cs-137, a radioactive isotope, in shipping containers at four U.S. ports.

More Shrimp Recalled

This week, the FDA said radioactive shrimp is being sold at Kroger.

The recall includes:

Shrimp Bowl Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (7oz)

Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce (17oz)

Kroger Cooked Jumbo Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 16/25 Shrimp

Kroger Cooked Medium Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 51/60 Shrimp

According to the FDA, the recall is because the food:

May have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with Cesium-137.

The FDA says the shrimp sold in over 30 states may be contaminated with radioactive material.

