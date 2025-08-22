Mysterious FBI Raid Leaves Hudson Valley Residents In Shock

FBI agents just swarmed a Hudson Valley property. Evidence was removed, but police refuse to say what they found. Here’s what we know so far.

Hudson Valley residents saw something they don't often see in the region: FBI agents.

FBI Agents Spotted In Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

FBI agents and New York State Police, joined by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Detective Division, executed a search warrant at 44 Smith Street as part of an ongoing investigation, Poughkeepsie police confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

The commercial building at 44 Smith Street is tied to the “On the Spot Taxi" company, according to Google.

Crews swarmed a Smith Street property, using tools to access the building.

Evidence Removed From Poughkeepsie Property, Police Keeping Quiet

Authorities won’t confirm what they’re searching for, but sources say it may involve human remains. That remains unclear.

As of this writing, police will only say that "evidence" was removed as the investigation continues.

"Evidence was secured and transported to an off-site location for further processing," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department told Hudson Valley Post. "This investigation remains active, and no further details are available at this time."

