I was driving through Pleasant Valley the other day when I realized something was missing. There was a cute little gift shop I would occasionally go to, and it was gone. Just an empty building sat there. What a shame, I thought to myself. It was a great little store. I hate seeing small Hudson Valley businesses close down. Except this time it was good news.

I have found that little gift shop and they’re in a brand new location getting ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Daffodils Gift Shoppe, which used to be in a little plaza on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley, has opened a beautiful new store at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. It’s going to be a lot easier to get to, and this store is much bigger than the one in Pleasant Valley.

Daffodils Gift Shoppe carries a huge selection of gifts for all ages from infants to adults, including some from right here in the Hudson Valley. They’ve even got a Brighton shop-in-shoppe with a full array of Brighton products for women and men. Check out the Daffodils website to see some of the great items they carry. I have a feeling Daffodils Gift Shoppe at Eastdale Village Town Center is going to be my new go-to when shopping for gifts.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Daffodils Gift Shoppe is going to be this Friday, Nov. 12 at 4PM. There will be light refreshments, door prizes, and more. While you’re at Eastdale Village Town Center, make sure you check out the other great new businesses like Skye Studio. And opening soon will be Pizzeria Posto and Sweebakes Cafe. There’s a lot going on at Eastdale these days, and that’s a good thing.

