City of Newburgh Streets Become Safer This Week

If you’re traveling through the City of Newburgh this week, and from here on in, you may notice it’s a little bit safer. I grew up in the Newburgh area, and I never really liked navigating the city streets with all of those intersections. In fact, the first car accident my sister ever had was at a weird intersection in the City of Newburgh. Had it been a four way stop, the accident never would have happened. And that was more than 40 years ago.

As of this week, the City of Newburgh Streets will be safer, at least at certain intersections. The City has announced that they are installing additional stop signs at multiple intersections throughout the City this week. The intersection of First Street and Liberty Street, Renwick Street and South Lander Street, and DuPont Avenue and Thompson Street will all become four way stops. Stop bars and stop stencils will also be used to help guide traffic safely.

The installations will take place this week in the City. Of course, this is going to take a little time to get used to, especially for people who have been driving on these streets for years and years. The City of Newburgh is asking drivers to be extra careful as they drive through the city and become acquainted with the new stop signs.

It’s nice to know that the City of Newburgh is taking steps to keep the streets and intersections safer. Just more proof that things are looking up in the City of Newburgh.

