Cold, Snowy Winter With ‘Several Significant’ Snowstorms Awaits New York

Hudson Valley weather experts believe winter will start early with a good chance of a number of major snowstorms.

When it comes to snow, many Hudson Valley residents trust Hudson Valley Weather to report accurate local forecasts. Recently, a number of meteorologists have predicted a colder than normal winter for New York with more snow than usual.

Hudson Valley residents who don't want a lot of snow have been waiting for Hudson Valley Weather to offer their prediction. This weekend they finally did.

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok believes cold air will chill the Northeast in November.

"This winter, I think, is going to be a colder one," Pastelok said. "Last winter, temperatures across these areas were right around normal, but this year, the winter as a whole is likely to average 1 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit below normal."

MizC

The Old Farmer's Almanac agrees with Accuweather.

They called the upcoming winter season the "Season of Shivers" and believe this could be one of the "longest and coldest" winters New York has seen in years.

zoff-photo

In early October, meteorologist Ben Noll said there could be "an abrupt start to winter" for the Hudson Valley and Empire State.

In late Oct., Noll released his Hudson Valley 2021-22 Winter Outlook and his updated forecast didn't bring good news for those who don't want to deal with a lot of snow.

Noll said last winter was about average in terms of snowfall, but the upcoming winter should bring more snow.

B. Welb

Local residents who don't want a bad winter have been hoping Hudson Valley Weather's winter outlook would call for less snow. On Saturday, Hudson Valley Weather released their "2021-2022 HVW Winter Outlook."

"Each fall season, we compile observational weather data from across the globe, and begin to compare it against historical weather conditions. We use a series of metrics and data elements to project our best bet for the coming winter. Based on that data, and the long range computer guidance… lets take a look at what this coming winter may hold for the Hudson Valley," Hudson Valley Weather states.

We could see a faster start to winter

Hudson Valley Weather agrees "we could see a faster start to winter," with slightly colder than normal temperatures.

"Winter temperatures in the Hudson Valley are likely to be near to slightly below average," Hudson Valley Weather said.

As for snow, Hudson Valley Weather projects "a snowier than average winter season" with a good chance of "several significant" snowstorms.

Hudson Valley Weather projects "a snowier than average winter season"

"However, based on seasons that had very similar conditions, this coming winter appears likely to have several opportunities for significant snow events, that could result in slightly above average snowfall," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

