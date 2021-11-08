New York Announces New Guidance, Resources to Vaccinate Children
New York State has announced new guidance and resources to support parents getting their children vaccinated.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new website, clinical guidance as well as additional information and resources in the effort to vaccinate New York State's 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19.
The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use in the United States and recommended by the CDC, as well as New York State's Clinical Advisory Task Force, is already being administered by providers in the state.
"This is the moment all of us have been waiting for, the opportunity to protect more of our children from this dangerous virus," Hochul said. "As we head into the holiday season, I urge all parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their 5 - 11 year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19. We finally have this vaccine available to help keep our children, as well as our loved ones, safe and healthy, and it is critical that we take advantage of it."
The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed CDC's statement and official recommendations this week, commending the thorough and transparent process of our nation's federal health agencies in delivering a safe and effective vaccine for children, according to the governor's office.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine—with 1/3 of the dosage that is given to adolescents and adults—was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age.
Dr. Emily Lutterloh, Director of Epidemiology at the New York State Department of Health said:
As a parent of two children in the 5-11 age group, I'm relieved that this life-saving vaccine is now available to them. New York parents and guardians can rest assured that the vaccine is safe, effective and recommended by the best health and medical experts in our nation and state. The Department of Health has been working hard to make sure New York State's pediatricians and providers are ready to do what they do best as doses arrive: vaccinate our kids to keep them protected, healthy and safe.
The state's vast network of pediatricians, family physicians, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers and pharmacies are ready to vaccinate this newly eligible group, and the Department continues to enroll hundreds of more pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare providers across the state to ensure the vaccine is free, readily available and accessible to all of New York's children, officials say.
Clinical guidance has been issued by the Department of Health to healthcare providers.
As part of these efforts, this comprehensive program includes a robust education campaign that builds upon the #GetTheVaxFacts campaign launched last week. The new website for parents and guardians includes new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.