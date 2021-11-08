Catskill Man Burst into Flames After Tased by Police

A Catskill man is in serious condition after bursting into flames.

The Associated Press and Times Union of Albany are both reporting that 29-year-old Jason Jones is currently in serious condition in a burn unit in Syracuse. According to reports, last week Jones entered the Village of Catskill police department "and got into a confrontation with officers."

Chief Dave Darling of the Village of Catskill Police Department told the Times Union, officers used a taser to subdue Jones "who had just doused himself with hand sanitizer" causing Jones to then burst into flames. Darling added that they knew Jones from previous encounters and that the officers on the scene were "afraid he was going to hurt himself, and that’s what started it. There are still details that we’re trying to develop."

After the incident, Jones was taken to Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center. There is no clear answer as to why Jones poured hand sanitizer over his body, but officers confirmed they saw Jones do so and it was reported that Jones removed some of his clothing.

Kevin A. Luibrand, the attorney for Jones and his family, has not made an official comment on what transpired. However, they are asking for Catskill Police to "preserve all recordings and written materials related to the encounter."

With that being said, Chief Darling told news outlets that his officers are not equipped with body cameras, but there are cameras inside the police station.

The Green County District Attorney's Office is currently investigating the incident.

