New York Dollar General Catches Fire in Upper Hudson Valley

A massive fire reportedly started in a cooler at the discount store and quickly spread destroying almost everything!

It was a busy day for firefighters and first responders in Greene County on Thursday, as the Cairo Fire Department, along with numerous other companies in the area were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the Dollar General store located on Main Street in Cairo, New York.

New York Dollar General Catches Fire

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday (4/6) a call was received by 911 that reported a fire had started at the Dollar General Store on Main Street in the small Greene County town of Cairo. According to the Catskill Fire Company's Facebook page, Cairo Fire responded to the fire, and as firefighters arrived on the scene they were greeted with massive smoke coming from inside the store.

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Cairo, NY

Once on the scene, fire crews had to deal with a "massive fire load with all the paper products, cases, etc" inside the store so extinguishing the fire was no easy task. Due to the type of building and all of the flammable contents inside crews had to try and open the roof as close to the fire as possible to attempt to extinguish it. The fire was so extensive that the roof directly above the fire began to sag so the fire crews opened the roof as close as they could to begin to try and put it out.

Crews fought the fire bravely and after a while, they finally had it completely out and under control. Thousands of dollars in merchandise was lost in the fire but because of the amazing work done by 1st responders, the building was saved. Cairo was assisted at the scene by numerous fire companies including Catskill, Kistkatom, Leeds, Greenville, East Durham, Roundtop, Freehold, and Oak Hill.

Third Fire in Four Months in Cairo

Catskill Fire Company mentioned on Facebook,

"This is the third fire in the last 4 months on the main drag of Cairo. All 3 fires have been knocked down and the buildings still standing. Tonight’s fire with the fire load and maze-like conditions very well could have gotten away if not for the hard work of Cairo and Round-top on the initial 12-15 minutes. Tip of the helmet to those two companies for taking care of business tonight. A good job by all."



