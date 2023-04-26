Is it possible that a house can be too big? Or is the old saying true you'll grow into it? Either way, owning 1474 High Falls Road, Catskill, New York is an intriguing piece of property that could be yours for under $2 Million.

Now before you laugh and say who has that kind of cash let's take a moment to look at what you are going to get for that price in the heart of the Catskills. 50 Acres, 12 bedrooms, 12 baths, an Olympic size indoor heated pool, and a three-bedroom guest house all on a road that Google hasn't even driven down yet.

Resort Style Home for Sale In the Mountains of Catskill, New York

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Win Morris Realty / AGY Nadina M Truini via Zillow PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Win Morris Realty / AGY Nadina M Truini via Zillow loading...

The listing on Zillow calls it the Best investment in the Hudson Valley and it just may be. This resort-style home has already been earning its previous owners' money by being listed on Home Away. Now it could be yours to live in or rent out.

This property is being offered as "turn-key with furniture and appliances included. Special use permit will allow for Inn/Hotel, Tiny homes and more. (via Zillow)

It sounds like you can buy a home and a business. In this day and age of destination weddings and family reunion vacations, this resort home would be perfect to own and rent. Of course, you'd have to get used to people using the totally awesome indoor pool.

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Win Morris Realty / AGY Nadina M Truini via Zillow PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Win Morris Realty / AGY Nadina M Truini via Zillow loading...

I have to be honest the whole reason I love this place is because of the pool. Imagine being able to wake up every morning and go for a swim before breakfast in your very own indoor heated pool.

Look inside and if the furniture isn't your style you can always meet the neighbors by holding a yard sale when you move in this summer.

