’20 Worst Places’ to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post looked into the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to find the counties with the highest violent crime rate.

Outside of the five boroughs one county in the Hudson Valley was determined to be the most violent. The full county list is below.

RoadSnacks recently released "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."

A number of Hudson Valley hometowns made Roadsnack's list, including Monticello and Newburgh which ranked in the top 5.

Money Inc. released their own list of "The 20 Worst Places to Live in New York" which also wasn't too kind to a number of local places.

Money Inc. looked into schools, crime, employment, leisure and entertainment to craft its list.

Did your hometown make the list? If so, do you agree? If not, do you agree with the list? See the full list below:

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

20. Gloversville

19. Goshen

Goshen made the list for its high cost of living and below-average income

18. Niagara Falls

17. Jamestown

16. Monroe

Monroe ranked 16th due to its high cost of living

15. Albion

14. Buffalo

13. Wappingers Falls

Wappingers Falls is considered "undesirable" because of its limited jobs, high cost of living, and expensive homes.

12. Watertown

11. Schenectady

10. Syracuse

9. Brockport

8. Endicott

7. Binghamton

6. Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie finished 6th due to having the sixth-worst unemployment rate and "staggering 19.4 percent" of residents are living below the poverty line.

5. Utica

4. Newburgh

Newburgh cracked the top 5 due to its violent-crime rate and unemployment rate.

3. Lockport

2. Rochester

1. Monticello

Money Inc. agrees with Roadsnacks and named Monticello the worst place to live in New York. Monticello was placed first because it has the worst unemployment rate in the state and lack of leisure options. Hudson Valley Post disagrees. In our opinion, there are a number of things to do in including Resorts World Catskills and The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark.

