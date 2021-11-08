Landmark Hudson Valley, New York Business Closes After 89 Years
Hudson Valley residents are disappointed a longtime business has closed for good after nearly 100 years.
Sally's Fish Market on William Street in Newburgh has served its last customer.
The longtime family business that started selling fresh fish to Orange County residents in 1932 has closed its doors.
"Omg, been going there over 50 years! Since I was little with my grandfather! Best fish and fresh clams," Daniel R wrote in a Google review.
Google lists the longtime business as "Permanently closed."
"Always fresh seafood and the market is clean. Old world charm and the owner & staff are so friendly and helpful," Jennifer Krzynowek states in another Google review.
Alba Medina adds:
Its a great place to buy fresh seafood custom service is awesome great price
An informed source tells Hudson Valley Post the longtime owners have decided to retire.
Leigh Benton who represents District 16, Town of Newburgh, in the Orange County Legislature confirmed the closure and retirement.
Benton wrote on Facebook:
I heard this morning that a long time small family business, which started in 1932, is closing its doors...
I know that I am not alone when I say thank you to SALLY'S FISH MARKET for a wonderful 89 years of fresh fish and fantastic service!
Vicki and I wish you all the best in your retirement!
"Oh no. An icon. Happy retirement but we are going to miss them," Roseanne Bell Smith commented.
Sally's Fish Market is one of over 80 businesses the region has recently been forced to say goodbye to. The full list is below:
