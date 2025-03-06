Fatal Wrong-Way HV Crash On 1 Of New York’s “Most Feared” Roads

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Orange County on what has been called one of the most "feared" roads in New York State.

The Most Feared Roads In New York State

Fatal Accident On Route 17 In Chester, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video responded to the crash scene on Route 17 in Chester early Wednesday morning.

Route 17 was closed for hours during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

New York State Police Update Fatal Orange County Crash

Later on Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed the wrong-way crash killed two people.

Police say 25-year-old Sydnie M. Haines of Blackwood, New Jersey, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Route 17.

That car collided head-on with a 2014 Honda Odyssey, resulting in the death of the driver of the Honda, identified as 54-year-old Mordichy Zafir of Kiamesha Lake, New York.

Haines was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Honda, a 17-year-old boy from Kiamesha Lake teen suffered what's described as "serious injuries." He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

